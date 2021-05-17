Gambling bill dies as Alabama legislative session winds down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers on Monday prepared to end the 2021 legislative session without a vote on a gambling bill.
The session was winding down Monday night without a House vote on the Senate-passed lottery and casino bill.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said House leaders will not to bring the bill up for debate on the busy final legislative day after negotiations fell apart last week.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey indicated she will only call a special session on the issue if lawmakers can reach an agreement.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.