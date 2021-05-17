High school graduations resume amid pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2021 graduates of Lamp High School say graduating brings many emotions because they have had endured so much due to COVID-19.
“This year we were definitely in and out of the building,” senior class president Anika Clark said. “We went months without seeing each other, we had to do large senior giving back group projects and had to figure out how to do that as a class.”
Through it all, they persevered to make it to graduation, something that wasn’t given to the previous class due to the pandemic.
The class says being able to have graduation shows that their hard work was appreciated and parents say the class will be remembered for how resilient they have been.
For one parent this class has a special place in her heart because they stood by the side of her daughter during difficult times.
“It’s great to see how they came and they supported her in the midst of a pandemic and with her losing her dad so they have really, really lifted her up so this is the best class ever,” said Christy Gaskin, parent of Chandler Gaskins.
Each graduate says they have big plans after graduation.
“I know they’re going to come back to Montgomery when they get through it and just do big things around here,” said Anthony Clark, father of Anika Clark.
There are more graduations this week in Montgomery.
On Tuesday, Lanier seniors will accept their diplomas.
Then Wednesday, it’s Lee’s turn, followed by Carver Thursday and Park Crossing Friday.
Then next week, Brew Tech’s graduation will be held on May 24, McIntyre Comprehensive Academy on May 25 and Booker T. Washington Magnet High on May 26.
