Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today.
On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street.
Meta Ellis, Graetz’s daughter, says Sunday’s marker dedication is also significant because it’s her father’s 93rd birthday. The family hopes that when young and future generations see the marker it will inspire them to make a change.
“Dad was 28 years old, mom was 27 years old these were young folks who made a huge difference not just for Montgomery but for the country and this world,” son Johnathan Graetz said.
They also hope this will encourage people to respect one another and continuing to work for equal justice in this world.
The Graetz home is said to one day become a resource area and the majority of the works will go to the Alabama State archive.
