Man dead in weekend Selma shooting

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police had their hands full this weekend investigating a homicide just off the bypass. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. on 20 Foot Avenue.
“At this time, at the initial viewing, we do believe that he was shot at that location,” said Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.
Police identified the victim as Kendarious Jackson, 27. He was found shot to death by relatives who live nearby.
Fulford said Jackson’s family rushed him to Vaughn Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
“At the first appearance, when officers arrived on the scene, they thought that he had been stabbed, but after later viewing the body it was determined he was, in fact, shot,” Fulford said.
“Right now detectives are getting in leads,” Fulford said.
At this point Selma police haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting but they do have what they consider “promising leads.”
Jackson’s murder is Selma’s sixth homicide of 2021, six too many and far more than Chief Fulford can remember this time of year in recent memory.
“No sir, this is not normal for us,” he said.
