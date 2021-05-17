New charge added against Union Springs double-homicide suspects

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The legal challenges for two suspects in a Union Springs double-homicide just got more complex.
Union Springs police say 21-year old Ernesto Contreras, Jr. now faces a robbery charge, which has been tacked on to the capital murder charge he’s already facing.
The same is true for Contreras’ alleged accomplice, an unnamed 17-year old male.
Union Springs police arrested the two in connection to the homicides of Contreras’ parents, Ernesto Conteras Sr. and his wife Tabitha May Contreras.
Investigators say the victims had been stabbed and also suffered blunt force trauma before their bodies were found wrapped up in some type of sheet.
Police believe the couple had been dead for at least a couple of days before being discovered.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.