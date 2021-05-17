Overturned log truck causes delays on Birmingham Highway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned log truck is causing delays for motorists on Birmingham Highway.
According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency motorists traveling on Birmingham Highway towards Prattville should seek an alternate route after a crash involving an overturned log truck.
The EMA office says motorists should expect traffic delays as crews work to clear the roadways.
Details on the crash or any injuries have not been released.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.