90s are on their way!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for an extended stretch of quiet and toasty weather here in Central Alabama. We don’t have any measurable rainfall in the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days.
That’s because a strong ridge of high pressure will be anchored just to our east for the foreseeable future. That will result in dry weather and warming temperatures for everyone in the state.
We do expect skies to be mostly cloudy this afternoon and again tomorrow, but every day beyond that should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
There could be an isolated shower or two -- mainly on Tuesday. Most of us will stay entirely dry, though.
It will also be a little breezy for much of the workweek. Gusts of 15-25 mph are in the cards Tuesday through Thursday. Other than that, there’s really nothing to nitpick this week!
Temperatures will head from the middle 80s early in the week to the upper 80s for the second half of the week. By the upcoming weekend we’re looking at highs at or above 90 degrees. That kind of heat will continue through next week as well.
The good news is we aren’t expecting the humidity to really rise much. Dew points will stay in the 50s to lower 60s, so the heat won’t be paired with muggy conditions.
