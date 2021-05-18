Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

As much as I’d like to continue working on the site to track different things for Alabama, I feel at this point it has served its purpose. So because of that, I am stopping the development and maintenance of the site at the end of May. After that, it will simply show the data collected previously. I am happy it became such a useful tool but also looking forward to getting back the time I spend here daily maintaining the site, tweeting about data, and answering questions from people.