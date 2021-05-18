Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft

Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft
An arrest warrant has been filed in Selma for Jason Warnick, who owns the New Orleans tattoo parlor where a stolen Confederate piece was found. (Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | May 18, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 11:34 AM

SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the bizarre theft of a Confederate monument that was taken from an Alabama cemetery and found in Louisiana.

A prosecutor says Selma police charged Jason Warnick with theft in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the chair-shaped monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had quietly remained since (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

A defense attorney says Warnick wasn’t involved. He and two other people were charged with illegally possessing the chair after it went missing in March.

Authorities say it was found at Warnick’s tattoo shop in New Orleans.

