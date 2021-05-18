Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

The Biden administration has been running daily flights for up to 135 people from Brownsville, Texas, to El Paso and San Diego since Mexican authorities in Tamaulipas state sharply limited the number of Central American families it would take back, citing a law in Mexico that took effect in January against detaining migrant children. Families are expelled from El Paso and San Diego, border cities where Mexican authorities have been more amenable to taking them back than in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.