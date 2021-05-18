Capital city to launch ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign with rally Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The capital city will hold a rally Saturday, launching a citywide effort to reduce crime.
According to Montgomery officials, the rally will mark the launch of the city’s Stop the Violence campaign. The hope is to engage the greater Montgomery community to come together to reduce domestic violence and gun crimes.
The event will include free food, drinks, and live entertainment by DJ Ali. Various city representatives will also be present to answer questions or concerns and provide information on services, updates, and more to residents.
“Our goal is to create a space where City leaders can listen to, learn from and address the community’s most pressing issues,” Mayor Reed said. “The prevalence of domestic abuse and gun violence is chief among these concerns. It’s a national epidemic, but we are focused on implementing immediate and long-term solutions in Montgomery to reduce instances of violent crime.”
The rally will be held in Regency Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information about the rally of the Stop the Violence campaign, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.