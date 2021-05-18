Hometown hero, Charles Barkley, donates $1,000 to all employees at Leeds City Schools

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Retired NBA star Sir Charles Barkley is giving back to his hometown in a huge way.
Barkley, Leeds’ hometown hero, has provided a gift of $1,000 to all employees of the Leeds City Schools System for going the extra mile this school year.
School leaders posted the good news on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.
Here is the post:
Through the years, the Leeds School System has been fortunate to have the support of its biggest fan and most famous graduate, Charles Barkley, Class of 1981. Over the past three decades, Charles has quietly and without any attention drawn to himself, provided over $3million in scholarships to Leeds graduates, funds that have helped hundreds of students attend college. Charles has also been a huge supporter of both the boys and girls basketball programs at Leeds High--he’s even known to show up occasionally to cheer on the Greenwave.
Now, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Leeds’ favorite son has come to the rescue again. Charles has secured laptops for virtual learners, Wifi hotspots, and donations from Clorox Corporation to help the Leeds staff keep the facilities sanitary as we fight the pandemic this year.
We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year. Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic. Although it’s been challenging, the Leeds staff has persevered and we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. We are beyond thankful to know our hometown hero and benefactor, Charles Barkley, recognizes the hard work and dedication of the Leeds staff, even under the toughest of circumstances. Thank you, Charles!
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.