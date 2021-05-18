Montgomery Area Association Of Realtors celebrates 100 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is a special year for the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors.
The association will celebrate its 100th birthday Wednesday at Wynlakes Country Club.
“Realtors, you know, they serve people and they serve people with one of the most expensive things they’ll ever buy in their life,” said Prattville realtor and agency owner Bo Evans, “or they help people get moved to their next location, their dream home or where ever they’re going next. In this area that means you’re dealing with military folks or people moving across country for a job.”
Evans says other events are scheduled throughout the year to celebrate the milestone.
The Montgomery Area Association of Realtors was founded in April of 1921 as the Montgomery Real Estate And Insurance Exchange.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.