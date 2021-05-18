Montgomery community center to be renamed for late city councilman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday night, the Montgomery City Council voted on a measure to honor a councilman who died earlier this year.
The council members passed a resolution to dedicate the King Hill Community Center in honor of Tracy Larkin.
The center will be renamed as the Hilton L. “Tracy” Larkin Community Center. It sits in District 3, where Larkin served as councilman for years before he died in January.
“This is something that’s being done in tribute to him and in honor of the service that he’s done as a servant leader to the community. The community members love him. And he did almost 20 years of time serving the community. So it’s only right that we do what we can as a community and give back to his name and honor his legacy,” said Councilwoman Marche Johnson, who sponsored the resolution.
Leaders say they’re also planning on upgrades for the center. They plan to rename the center sometime over the summer.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.