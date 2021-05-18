Pedestrian dies after crash on Northern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after a crash on the Northern Boulevard Tuesday morning.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers, and medics were called to the area of the Northern Boulevard between Jackson Ferry Road and Lower Wetumpka Road around 4:40 a.m. The caller said a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
Coleman says at the scene, officers and medics found a man who had life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
A WSFA 12 News Photographer said multiple officers were at the scene.
The southbound lanes of Northern Boulevard were temporarily blocked, and traffic was detoured but has since reopened.
