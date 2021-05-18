80s this week, then pushing record heat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for an extended stretch of quiet and toasty weather here in Central Alabama. We don’t have any measurable rainfall in the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days. That’s because a strong ridge of high pressure will be anchored just to our east for the foreseeable future.
That will result in dry weather as it keeps all precipitation to our west. It will also result in increasingly hotter temperatures for everyone in the state.
Other than today, every day in the forecast features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Today will be mainly cloudy. There could be a couple of small, isolated showers later today, but most of us will stay entirely dry.
It will also be a little breezy for much of the week. Sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 15-25 mph are in the cards today, tomorrow and again Thursday. Other than that, there’s really nothing to nitpick this week.
Temperatures will head from the middle 80s through Thursday to the upper 80s for Friday. By the weekend we’re looking at highs at or above 90 degrees. That kind of heat will continue through next week as well.
We’ll probably be in the mid-90s a few times based on the latest forecast model trends. If we do get to the mid-90s, we will be threatening record highs for this time of year!
The good news is we aren’t expecting the humidity to really rise much. Dew points will stay in the 50s to lower 60s, so the heat won’t be paired with muggy conditions.
