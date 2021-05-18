Selma police investigate second homicide in 3 days

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are working another murder investigation.
The latest death happened Monday around 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tremont Street.
Police say 36-year-old Travaris Woods was shot and later died at Vaughn Regional Medical Center. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.
Woods’ death, the seventh of 2021 for Selma, comes three days after another man was shot and killed off the bypass.
No arrests have been made in either case.
