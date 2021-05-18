Troopers investigate crash that killed Andalusia woman, injured passenger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died following a Tuesday morning car crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jenna Victoria Tuberville, 22, of Andalusia, was killed around 8:35 a.m. when the 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis she was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Neither Tuberville nor an unnamed passenger were wearing a seatbelt, and both were ejected from the vehicle, ALEA said, The other victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
The crash happened on Covington County 17, approximately four miles south of the Andalusia city limits.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by the (ALEA Highway Patrol Division.
