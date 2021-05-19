Alabama representatives vote along party lines in Jan. 6 commission

“For months, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have gleefully politicized this dark day in our nation’s history and have proven that they are incapable of conducting a nonpartisan investigation into the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Democrats’ blatant acts of partisanship have irreparably tarnished the effort to hold lawbreakers accountable and demonstrated their unwillingness to address the countless other instances of political violence that have taken place over the last several years. I am not confident in the Democrats’ ability to conduct a fair investigation, and I could not support this legislation.”