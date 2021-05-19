Man charged after robbery at Montgomery bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a bank robbery Monday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Christopher Torrance, 41, is charged with third-degree robbery.
The robbery, Coleman said, took place around 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Chestnut Street.
Court records indicate the robbery happened at the First Resource Credit Union. Torrance walked up to the teller and demanded $600. The teller pushed her panic button and officers arrived shortly after.
Coleman said Torrance was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $15,000 bond.
