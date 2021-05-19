MPD officers engage residents following recent violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department put its Park, Walk and Talk program into action again on Wednesday.
It comes down to trust and relationships and this is why Montgomery police officers were in the Spring Valley neighborhood Wednesday.
About a dozen officers walked the Spring Valley Road neighborhood to simply talk to residents. Despite what happened Tuesday night when two people died in separate crimes away from this neighborhood, Jennifer Reaves, MPD’s director of operations, says there is no doubt the program is working.
“And the biggest thing that we can do to try to combat that is to be visible, be compassionate and to be, you know, approachable to the public,” said Reaves.
When asked if she feels the department is making progress in that regard, Reaves said she does.
“In the fact that we engage the community and that, you know, we’re always trying to keep the citizens’ issues at hand and address them accordingly,” she said.
In talking with a couple of folks there, they seem to enjoy the interaction. The very thing police are trying to do is earn that trust.
The Park, Walk and Talk program started some six years ago and MPD says it has since walked just about every neighborhood in town.
