No sign of any rain in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are beginning an extended dry stretch here in Central Alabama. We have absolutely no chance of rain or storms in the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days. That’s because we’ve got a strong ridge of high pressure that will be anchored just to our east for the foreseeable future.
That will keep all rain and thunderstorm activity to our west through the end of next week in all likelihood.
It will also bring a good deal of sunshine each afternoon beginning Thursday. We’re officially calling each day partly cloudy, but some mostly sunny conditions are certainly expected at times.
Today will likely bring mostly cloudy skies, but we will still see at least some sunshine mixed in!
It will again be breezy today. Sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 15-25+ mph are in the cards. That will be the case both tomorrow and Friday as well. Other than that, there’s really nothing to nitpick in the forecast.
Temperatures are by far the biggest story...
We will head from the mid-80s today and tomorrow to the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday. By the second half of the weekend we’re looking at highs in the 90s for everyone. That kind of heat will continue through next week.
We’ll probably be in the mid-90s a few times based on the latest forecast model trends. If we do get to the mid-90s, we will be threatening record highs -- some that have stood for many years!
The good news is we aren’t expecting the humidity to really rise much. Dew points will stay in the 50s to lower 60s, so the heat won’t be paired with muggy conditions. That means no triple digit heat index concerns -- for now.
