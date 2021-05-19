Suspect charged in Tuesday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to Tuesday night’s fatal shooting on West South Boulevard.
Police responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 9:30 p.m. A police spokeswoman said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as Jalen Catledge-Dowdell, 26, of Montgomery.
The suspect was identified as Xavier Turner, 25, of Montgomery. Turner was taken into custody by U.S. marshals on Wednesday. He is charged with murder.
The Montgomery County Detention Facility website lists his bond as $150,000.
Police say the circumstances of the crime remain under investigation. No other information was released.
