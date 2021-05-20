Cocaine with Escobar photo washes up on Alabama coast

30 bundles of cocaine were found on a Gulf Shore beach, as shown here. Since this photo was taken, authorities have found more of the drugs on along the shoreline. (Source: Gulf Shores Police Dept.)
By Associated Press | May 20, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:33 PM

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Police say packages of cocaine are still washing up on Alabama beaches days after an initial haul of almost 70 pounds worth more than $1 million was found on the sand.

Beach combers began discovering cocaine wrapped in plastic late Monday in the surf in Gulf Shores, a popular tourist spot.

Police told news outlets Thursday that additional bundles of the drug were still coming in sporadically.

One of the brick-like packages bore the image of what appeared to be a 1976 booking photo of Pablo Escobar. The notorious kingpin was shot to death in Colombia in 1993.

