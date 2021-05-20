Dallas, Elmore, Perry counties to split $1.2M from COVID-19 recovery fund

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three south-central Alabama counties are splitting $1.2 million under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed Thursday the money will go to Dallas, Elmore and Perry counties for their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for future outbreaks of any infectious diseases.
Elmore County was awarded $600,000 to construct a storage facility to house pandemic and other supplies for emergency needs.
Dallas County was awarded $400,000 to design and construct isolation cells in the Dallas County Jail to prevent the spread of communicative diseases.
Perry County was awarded $200,000 and will also use those funds to construct isolation cells in the county jail to prevent the spread of communicative diseases.
The money is part of more than $40 million allocated to Alabama through the program.
Ivey will announce more grants to other cities and counties as applications are processed.
