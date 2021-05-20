Modifications coming to Montgomery entertainment districts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The next time you want to carry around your drink of choice in Montgomery’s three entertainment districts, know right now your booze can’t come from the outside. A modification is on the way.
All they’re doing is strengthening the current ordinance. You can still have your alcoholic drink but it has to come from one of the businesses inside the entertainment district such as Cloverdale.
“Yeah, sometimes we would see people come in with different cups,” said Vintage Year’s executive chef, Eric Rivera.
Rivera noticed it in recent years. Folks bringing their own booze from the outside. Not entirely fair, he says, to those restaurants and bars inside the entertainment districts, such as Vintage Year.
“You’re not quite sure where those beverages come from,” he said.
Mayor Steven Reed says the modifications are aimed at strengthening the current ordinance the city passed a few years ago. The changes come with tighter oversight.
“And then letting people know that we will be looking for some proof of purchase, so whether that’s a wrist band or whether it’s something else. And then what we also want to be clear about is that we’re going to increase our police presence downtown, in the entertainment district and we’re going to increase our security presence, so that and that be through lighting as well as security cameras will all be implemented and upgraded along with increase and improve signage as well,” said Reed.
“Receipts are going to be our way to go,” said Rivera.
Leveling the playing the field, a more fair economy, according to people like Rivera, is something to cheer about over a beer.
“So that way it keeps the economy kind of going and keeps the revenue going to those restaurants from those districts,” Rivera said.
And it all takes effect on July 1.
Reed says they’re considering plans to expand the entertainment district in downtown Montgomery at some point down the road.
