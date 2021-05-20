Multiple heat records in jeopardy next week

Highs head into the 90s beginning Sunday

Highs head for the 90s beginning Sunday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree | May 20, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:10 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us haven’t seen any rain over the last week. That dry stretch will only continue for at least the next 7 days across Central Alabama. Models do suggest at least a chance of rain returning for Memorial Day weekend.

Total rain through next Friday will likely be zero for Central Alabama.
The reasoning behind the dry pattern is a strong area of high pressure set to be anchored virtually overhead. That means skies should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each afternoon with mainly clear nights.

That ridge of high pressure will not only lead to dry weather, but increasingly hot weather as well. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s again today, but will head for the upper 80s both Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, everyone should be in the lower 90s.

A very warm weekend is ahead with plenty of sun.
90-degree heat will continue through all of next week. Many of those afternoons will feature highs in the middle to perhaps upper 90s! That will put record highs that have stood for many years in jeopardy.

The good news about the upcoming heatwave is that humidity isn’t expected to rise much. Dew points will stay in the 50s to lower 60s, so the hot temperatures won’t be paired with muggy conditions. It’ll be a “comfortable” kind of 90-degree heat -- if that’s even a thing.

Dew points remain comfortably low for the next week.
And if you’re wondering when the wind will calm down, we’re almost there. We’ve got two more breezy days ahead to round out the workweek before the wind goes calm this weekend into next week.

Sustained wind speeds both today and tomorrow will be 10-15 mph, with gusts of 15-25 mph at times. Pretty much the same conditions that we’ve had all week long so far!

Another breezy day is on the way.
