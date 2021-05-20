Part of Redland Road to close overnight for roadwork

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Part of Redland Road in Elmore County will be closed starting Thursday night for roadwork.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency says Redland Road from Dozier Road to U.S. 231 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. This section of the roadway will be closed until 6 a.m.
Motorists are asked to use an alternate route during the closure.
ALEA says it will monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
