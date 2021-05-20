Police identify pedestrian killed on Northern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the identity of a pedestrian they say was killed during a traffic collision.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Melvin Sanders, 46, had life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday around 4:40 a.m.
The crash happened on the Northern Boulevard between Jackson Ferry Road and Lower Wetumpka Road. Coleman says the vehicle, a 1990 Honda Accord, traveled eastbound on the Northern Boulevard when it struck Sanders, who was in the roadway.
Coleman says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Sanders’ death is the 9th traffic fatality of 2021.
