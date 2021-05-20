Police: Vehicle thief hits pedestrian, crashes in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a disturbance in downtown Montgomery Thursday afternoon was the result of a string of vehicular crimes by the same suspect.
Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 300 block of Tallapoosa Street around 1;30 p.m. She said the victim reported that the suspect assaulted him and took his vehicle.
According to police, the suspect drove off then struck a moving vehicle in the area of Bibb Street and Molton Street, then struck a pedestrian in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
Police say the driver that was struck and pedestrian both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Coleman said the suspect got out of the stolen vehicle on Monroe Street near North Hull Street and ran off on foot. She said the suspect tried to steal another vehicle but was taken into custody.
WSFA 12 News crews at the scene saw a man being taken into custody. Police have not yet identified the suspect or the charges.
Police say the suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
No other information has been released yet.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.