State health officer addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns for kids

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is newly approved for those ages 12 to 15, parents are having to decide whether or not their children should get the shots.
The first thing parents need to know is that 12 to 15-year-old’s can only get the Pfizer vaccine. Neither Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been approved for this age group.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and last week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave final approval May 12.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that at least 600,000 children ages 12 to 15 have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the U.S. so far.
With a goal of vaccinating 3.5 to 4 million people in Alabama, State Health Officer Scott Harris said the FDA’s greenlight to expand emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to kids is a big step forward in reaching herd immunity.
“In order for us to get to where we need to be in Alabama, with case numbers staying low and hospitalizations staying low, we are going to have to vaccinate a significant number of kids in this age group,” Harris said.
“This increased eligibility from age 12 to age 16 added about 250,000 people just in that single group and so every bit helps,” Harris went on to say.
Some parents, however, are concerned about the newness of the vaccine and unknown future outcomes. Harris said in trials, there have been no serious safety concerns for children thus far.
“Hundreds and hundreds of scientists and physicians and medical researchers have reviewed all of the data we have and they believe these vaccines are safe and effective for kids in that age group,” Harris said. “But at the same time, it would be normal for any parent to have questions about a new vaccine for their child, so please talk to your own doctor about that.”
Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 or experienced serious complications from the virus compared to adults, Harris said children can still get sick and die from COVID, and they can also spread the virus to others.
“Even though kids don’t tend to get as sick as adults, they do have a risk of getting sick and a risk of dying and any risk that we think of theoretically about the vaccine are going to be much, much less than the risk of actually getting infected with COVID,” Harris said.
When it comes to side effects of the vaccine in kids, Harris said all vaccines have some risks of side effects, and the COVID vaccine does not have any more risks than any other vaccine for children.
“It’s not any higher of a risk with kids than it is with anyone else who gets the COVID vaccine,” Harris said. “Overall, the benefits of the vaccine do outweigh the risks in all age groups, including that pediatric population.”
Some kids developed unique reactions to the virus, but Harris said so far there is no evidence of any children having a unique reaction to the vaccine.
As far as future impacts the vaccine could have on the development of a child, for example in relation to puberty or fertility, Harris said that is also not a concern at this time.
“We don’t know of any plausible mechanism that it would be an issue for the development of children,” Harris said. “Again, I certainly admit you don’t know what you don’t know, but these studies have been done following any safety protocol that would be used for any vaccine and there is no evidence of that at all.”
If you have any questions or concerns, Dr. Harris urged parents to contact their child’s pediatrician.
Albert Holloway, General Pediatrician at Payne and Holloway Pediatrics, said he is encouraging all of his patients to get the shots.
“I’m hoping that we are able to vaccinate a lot of children between now and the start of school in the fall, because I think it’s very important that we get kids vaccinated, get them out of the masks, and get them back face-to-face,” Holloway said. “As we vaccinate more children, given the fact that children are 50% asymptomatic, we will have less spread in the community as well.”
Harris said their goal from the beginning has been to make the vaccine as easily accessible to all Alabamians, including children. He said there are dozens of pediatricians who are administering vaccines to kids right now, and they are working to get vaccines to offices that don’t have them.
“What we want is for people to get their vaccine wherever they get their medical care,” Harris said.
