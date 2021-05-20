Wetumpka woman to spend 22 months in prison for embezzlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka woman has been sentenced to prison for embezzling money from her employer and failing to pay taxes, according to acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
On Wednesday, Stephanie Hafley, also known as Stephanie A. Rooney, 53, was sentenced to 22 months in prison for embezzling nearly $400,000 from her former employer, Medical Care Associates in Prattville.
Court records and statements indicate from at least 2012 through 2016, Hafley was the office manager of MCA and was in charge of handling the company’s finances. Her duties included paying the office’s bills, making bank deposits, making entries to the general ledger, preparing the business payroll ledger, and paying employment taxes to the Alabama Department of Revenue and the IRS.
In 2015, court records show another individual associated with MCA noticed suspicious activity in some of the office’s financial statements. As a result, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the IRS began to investigate and soon developed Hafley as a potential suspect.
The investigation by the FBI and IRS revealed that Hafley wrote checks from MCA’s bank account and deposited them into her account. She also wrote checks to cash from one of MCA’s accounts and used MCA funds from another bank to pay her credit card debt.
Over four years, records indicate that Hafley embezzled approximately $393,000.00 from MCA. Hafley’s failure to report the stolen income resulted in an aggregate tax loss of over $100,000.00.
Hafley pleaded guilty to the charges on May 26, 2020. During the plea hearing, she admitted to stealing MCA funds held in accounts at two different banks.
The release says Hafley was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $393,134.03 in restitution to the victim and 108,610.00 to the United States Revenue Service (IRS) in addition to her sentence.
There is no parole in the federal system.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the defendant was sentenced to 22 years in prison. The story has been updated to reflect the sentence is 22 months.
