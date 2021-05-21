Alabama State athletic director to step down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State athletic director Jennifer Lynne Williams plans to step down from her current position.
Williams has been at Alabama State since 2016 when she joined as the deputy athletic director.
She served as interim athletic director from 2017 through 2018.
The interim tag was removed in October 2018.
“It has been a privilege to serve as the Director of Athletics, and I am thankful that President Ross gave me the opportunity to lead the department in 2018. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with our wonderful student-athletes, staff and coaches the past four years,” Williams stated in a release from ASU.
During her time at ASU, the Hornets won 43 SWAC championships and three consecutive commissioner cups.
Alabama State will begin a nationwide search immediately for a new athletic director.
