Arrest made in Auburn arson investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in an Auburn arson investigation.
Auburn police said Jeremy Keith Matthews, 37, has been charged with first-degree arson.
According to police, the arrest stems from officers getting a report of a person attempting to set a residence on fire in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12 on Sunday. No one was injured during the incident.
Investigators say Matthews was identified as the suspect during the investigation.
Police arrested Matthews Thursday. He was taken to the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.