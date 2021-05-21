County Road 12: Adding some style to your tissue box

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Maybe you’ve never thought about it, but I bet you will after reading this story.
“You don’t want a naked tissue box sitting around your house,” said Cathy Wilkins with Rainbow Graphics.
Cathy has always been crafty.
“Daddy was into woodworking, so I’d do that with him, and when mamma got sick in the 1980s, we decided to start sewing together. That was our hobby for us.”
Cathy and her husband Larry are both retired. About five years ago, she came up with an idea for a new project, making tissue box covers.
“I will pattern it off as much as I can, and then he will come in with the blue and white here, and then Larry puts them all together for me.”
“It’s enjoyable,” said Larry Wilkins with Rainbow Graphics. “It’s relaxing. There’s no stress involved, except when I mess up and have to take it all out.”
While they work, they like to watch Jenna and Hoda on the Today Show. So when the show asked people to share what they do while they watch, the Wilkins responded, and several weeks later, they were featured on the Today Show.
“That was big-time,” said Cathy. “Shocking, but big time.”
“They were talking, and Hoda said she wanted one, so we may have to fix her up,” said Larry. “Hoda may have to hop in line. They’re cranking out these creative covers as fast as they can. Cathy has hundreds of patterns, and Larry is well aware of his role.
“She won’t let me pattern off because I can’t count very well. So she patterns them off and then hands them to me.”
Now they have it down to a science creating a tissue box with a twist.
