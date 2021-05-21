Elmore County leaders launch ‘Live Here, Buy Here’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Economic Development Authority and the Elmore County Commission launched their ‘Live Here, Buy Here’ campaign this week in an effort to encourage local spending in the county.
“In response to the pandemic, we know its important people support local businesses and so we want to continue that effort in Elmore County,” said Elmore County Commission Chairmen Troy Stubbs. “We also recognize that people have choices in where they spend their money. We have a lot of residents in a fast-growing county here in Elmore County and most of those people do work in Elmore county, but some work in other areas and we’re encouraging them to spend their money where they live.”
The campaign’s tagline ‘A Better Way of Life’ is meant to remind shoppers that spending locally helps pay for schools, roads, public safety and public health resources in the county.
“Stop in Elmore County and buy your gas, stop in Elmore County and buy your groceries,” Stubbs said. “It may not always be the most convenient thing, but it truly makes a difference.”
Stubbs said the county has been “modestly” impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said, “we know it’s important for us to continue to emphasize supporting local businesses.”
The HGTV series ‘Hometown Takeover’ highlighting the city of Wetumpka has brought a lot of attention to local businesses in the county, and business owners are hoping the campaign will help keep the momentum.
“HGTV is here for a season, they’re here for a time, and we expect to benefit from that for maybe a year or two years or three years down the road but we need that strong base to continue forever so we need the locals to support us ‚” said Pam Martin, Co-Owner of Market Shoppes in downtown Wetumpka.
“With this campaign, we’re hoping that it brings local people inside the businesses so they actually see what is here because once they do see what’s here, they’ll buy local,” Martin said.
The “Live Here, Buy Here,” campaign launched on Monday, and the county plans to keep the messaging up for many months.
