Former Montgomery police officer’s manslaughter appeal denied

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith’s attempt to overturn his conviction and sentencing in the on-duty killing of Gregory Gunn has been denied.
Smith was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 years in prison, as well as paying court costs and restitution,
He filed an appeal later that year.
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has now denied that motion.
Smith fatally shot Gunn during a field interview on McElvey Street on Feb. 25, 2016. He was initially charged with murder but convicted of manslaughter.
During his trial, Smith testified his district was “getting torn up with burglaries” and that his lieutenant instructed him to “stop everything that moved” in his district.
He resigned following his conviction.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey issued this statement:
“This has been a long and difficult process for the Gunn family, our office, and the City of Montgomery. I am happy that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled today that Aaron Cody Smith’s conviction will stand. I promised this community at the beginning of this process that we would seek justice. Today, justice has prevailed again. We will immediately file a motion with the Court asking that Smith be taken into custody and returned to the Alabama Department of Corrections to continue serving his sentence for the killing of Gregory Gunn.”
WSFA 12 News is getting more information on this developing story.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.