Former Montgomery police officer’s manslaughter appeal denied

“This has been a long and difficult process for the Gunn family, our office, and the City of Montgomery. I am happy that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled today that Aaron Cody Smith’s conviction will stand. I promised this community at the beginning of this process that we would seek justice. Today, justice has prevailed again. We will immediately file a motion with the Court asking that Smith be taken into custody and returned to the Alabama Department of Corrections to continue serving his sentence for the killing of Gregory Gunn.”