Gov. Ivey signs Senate joint resolution to support Israel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a Senate joint resolution to support Israel Friday afternoon.
Ivey says Alabama and Israel have a long friendship and this resolution reaffirms support for the nation.
“The state of Alabama and Israel have a long friendship. In fact, Alabama was the first state in the country to recognize Israel as a nation. I am proud to sign this resolution, which only reaffirms our unequivocal support. Alabama stands with Israel,” Ivey said in a statement.
She signed the measure alongside Anat Sultan-Dadon, consul general of Israel to the Southeast.
“It is of great significance to receive this support by the great state of Alabama, support which we are very pleased to have seen bipartisan, overwhelming support for this resolution by the state Legislature. We are looking forward to continuing to strengthen Israel’s relations with the great state of Alabama,” said Sultan-Dadon.
Alabama was the first state in the U.S. to recognize Israel as a nation.
