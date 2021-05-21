Major delays after multi-vehicle crash, I-85 SB near Waugh

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on Interstate 85 southbound near the Waugh exit.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is reporting the crash happened just past exit 16, U.S. 80 in Montgomery County.
The inside lane of I-85 is closed as emergency crews work to clear the roadway, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and expect delays.
We have reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for information.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.