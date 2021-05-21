Police seek help finding man wanted in Montgomery, Baldwin County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for robbery, theft, and other charges.
According to CrimeStoppers, Montgomery police are searching for Michael Lassiter, 22. Lassiter is described as being 5′2″ and weighing about 139 pounds.
Lassiter is wanted for theft of property first degree, robbery first degree, and receiving stolen property first degree. CrimeStoppers says he is also wanted for charges in Baldwin County and with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say Lassiter fled his residence during a search warrant Thursday in Montgomery.
If you have any information regarding Lassiter’s location, please call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStopper’s 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.
