Quarry proposal hearing held in Lee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday evening, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management held a public hearing for application for a proposed air and water permits for a proposed granite quarry in Lee County. This is all part of the application process by Creekwood Resources LLC to put a quarry in Lee County, however, some residents aren’t having it.
“This has nothing to do with anything this company, or any other company has done previously. It’s a completely new permit application.”, said Jerome Hand, Chief of Public Relations for ADEM. “By our requirements, we have to take what they’ve applied to do and then draft up a proposed permit for it, where it meets all the air and water specifications in our rules and regulations.”
“The state of Alabama’s Charter, or their mission is to protect the citizens of the great state of Alabama and it’s people, and it’s environment. And I don’t feel like they’re doing that.” said Lynn Abernathy, a Beulah Resident. “And I believe they will try to buy out people for pennies on the dollar. Now I want you to understand this, that is my opinion. I don’t know that for a fact, but it’s my gut feeling, so it’s forcing me to make the decision to move.”
Abernathy told News Leader 9 that she lives a half mile from where the proposed quarry would go on U.S. Highway 29. She argued she’s against it for a number of reasons, like health concerns, the noise that comes with a quarry, and mostly the fear of loosing her home.
“There are other places they could go in Lee County. They could back up a couple of miles so we won’t be affected but it’s about power, it’s about greed, and it’s about money.”, said Abernathy.
According to Jeff Major, managing member of Creekwood Resources, the proposed quarry would be beneficial to the Lee County area because it would provide over 15 jobs, and would eventually multiply into more. This isn’t the company’s first attempt a granite quarry in Lee County. Majors declined to comment on the concerns residents voiced at the meeting.
“We looked at another location just a couple of years ago and decided that was not the best location, and withdrew.”, said Major. “We’ve received a lot of support, I’m not going to throw the number of resumes out but I was impressed with the number of people wanting jobs. We’re looking forward to creating high-paying jobs, and sustainability.”
Each speaker was given seven minutes to voice their concerns. According to ADEM officials, the comment period ends on May 27. Interested parties can either mail or email their comments in to ADEM for consideration before a final decision is made on the permit application. For more information click here.
