Still no sign of rain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of us haven’t seen any rain over the last week, and that’s not something that’s going to change any time soon. We’ve got yet another entirely dry forecast for at least the next 7 days.
That’s courtesy of a strong dome of high pressure that will continue to be anchored just to our east. Not only will we stay dry for the foreseeable future, but we will also see more sun than clouds each day and increasingly hot temperatures.
Temperatures will head for the upper 80s today and tomorrow, but we’re all in the lower 90s come Sunday.
90-degree heat will then continue through all of next week. In fact, most models suggest 90s stay firmly in the forecast through at least Memorial Day. We’re not talking just low 90s either; many of the upcoming afternoons will feature highs in the middle to perhaps upper 90s!
That will put some record highs in jeopardy beginning Monday. We may even make a run at the all-time hottest May temperature ever recorded in Montgomery of 99 degrees!
The good news about the upcoming heatwave is that humidity isn’t expected to rise much. Dew points will stay in the 50s to lower 60s, so the hot temperatures won’t be paired with muggy conditions. These low dew points are usually classified as “comfortable,” but we’ll refrain from using that word when talking about 90-degree heat. Just know it could be worse.
If you’re wondering when the wind will calm down, we’re almost there. We promise! We’ve got just one more breezy day ahead to round out the workweek before the wind goes calm by late Saturday afternoon and beyond.
Sustained wind speeds today will again be 10-15 mph, with gusts of 15-25 mph. Pretty much the same exact conditions that we’ve had all week long so far.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.