Sunny, dry and very warm weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bone dry weather pattern continues... the next 7 days still feature a 0% chance of showers or storms. This is all courtesy of a strong dome of high pressure that is anchored just to our east.
Not only will we stay dry for the foreseeable future, but we will also see increasingly hot temperatures...
Temperatures will head for the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday afternoon, then everyone moves into the 90s by Sunday.
90-degree heat will then continue through all of next week. In fact, most models suggest 90s stay firmly in the forecast through at least Memorial Day. We’re not talking just low 90s either; many of the upcoming afternoons will feature highs in the middle to perhaps upper 90s.
That will put some record highs in jeopardy next week. Monday and Tuesday’s record highs are both 96°, so we very well may tie or break record heat those days. We may even make a run at the all-time hottest May temperature ever recorded in Montgomery of 99 degrees.
The good news about the upcoming heatwave is that humidity isn’t expected to rise much. Dew points will stay in the 50s to lower 60s, so the hot temperatures won’t be paired with muggy conditions. It’ll feel as good as it can when you’ve got temperatures well into the 90s.
Of course, low humidity means dry air, and that dry air is holding tight to Alabama. Most models even keep a lot of rain and thunderstorm activity out of Central Alabama through Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned for more details on that forecast!
