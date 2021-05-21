Suspect IDed after car stolen, Montgomery pedestrian hit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have released the identity of a suspect charged with hitting a pedestrian and causing wrecks in downtown Montgomery Thursday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Decorea Gaddy, 29, is charged with theft of property first degree, assault third degree, and attempted theft of property first degree.
Gaddy was charged after an incident that began when a victim reported to police she had been assaulted and her vehicle stolen. This happened in the 300 block of Tallapoosa Street around 1:30 p.m., Coleman said.
An arrest affidavit says Gaddy punched the victim in the face before stealing her vehicle.
According to police, Gaddy later crashed into a vehicle around Bibb Street and Molton Street, then struck a pedestrian in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
Police say the driver that was struck and pedestrian both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Court records indicate the pedestrian suffered a broken leg and injuries to the head.
Gaddy was taken into custody on scene and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.
