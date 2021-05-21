29-year-old man in critical condition following shooting in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police said a man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times Thursday.
Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said officers responded to a 911 call in the Buttermilk Hill Community, on N. Nashville Avenue between E. 3rd Street and E. 4th Street.
The victim, 29-year-old Shaquan Devon Jackson, of Arnold Circle in Sylacauga, was shot multiple times in his upper body. Johnson said CPR was started by Good Samaritans and officers on the scene.
Jackson was taken to CVMC Emergency Department where he’s in critical condition. Chief Johnson said his wounds are life threatening and he was taken into surgery for his injuries and is currently undergoing surgery to try and save his life.
SPD is asking anyone with information, please come forward and speak to the investigators who are working this case. Chief Johnson said, “We believe that someone in that area saw what happened and knows why. The area where the shooting occurred is a busy area at that time of day.”
If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.
