Alabama shuts out Clemson 6-0, advances to NCAA Regional Championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama softball posted its second shutout of the weekend, defeating Clemson 6-0 to advance to Sunday’s regional final.
Alabama (47-7) got another lockdown performance in the circle, with Montana Fouts (23-3) earning the complete game win with just four hits allowed, all singles, with a career-best 16 strikeouts and no walks. The Crimson Tide’s win streak improves to 15 games, 13 against ranked opponents, and Alabama has not trailed at the end of an inning in 100 consecutive innings.
The win also marked Alabama’s 42nd-straight win in the regional round, stretching back to 2007.
Alabama will play in the regional championship Sunday at 1pm.
