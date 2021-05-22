Auburn baseball great Joe Beckwith passes away at 66

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn baseball pitcher and two-time World Series champion Joe Beckwith has passed away, Auburn Athletics announced Saturday. He was 66.
“Auburn University, Auburn baseball and the Auburn community lost a legend in Joe Beckwith,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I’m so thankful for his contributions through the years. He has represented us so well. I’m thankful to Auburn and our athletics department for recognizing Joe and his family a few weeks ago at Plainsman Park.
“I’ll never forget his friendship and how he stayed connected and continued to root for his alma mater and for this baseball team,” Thompson added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe and his family during this time.”
The Auburn native pitched for the Tigers from 1974-77. He went on to spend seven seasons in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1979-83 and in 1986 and Kansas City Royals from 1984-85.
Beckwith went on to win a pair of World Championships, one with the Dodgers in 1981 and another with the Royals in 1985, according to Auburn Athletics. Beckwith appeared in 229 games and turned in a 3.54 career ERA in his MLB career.
In 2004, he was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Beckwith is survived by his wife, Lee Dyas Beckwith, and his children, Allie Fuller Selman, Reynolds Fuller Tatum, Bailey Beckwith Divers, Tyler Beckwith and Merrill Beckwith Jordan.
A funeral service for Beckwith will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church Monday, May 24 at 11:30 a.m. CT. A visitation will precede the funeral at 9:30 a.m.
