The heat wave continues...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A very warm day is underway as highs reach through the 80s. However, today is our “coolest” day as temperatures only continue to climb over the coming week...
Temperatures will officially move into the 90s tomorrow, then the 90-degree heat will then continue through all of next week.
Highs in the middle 90s will put some record highs in jeopardy next week. Monday and Tuesday’s record highs are both 96°, so we very well may tie or break record heat those days.
The good news about this heatwave is that humidity will stay low. Dew points will be in the 50s to lower 60s, so the hot temperatures won’t be paired with muggy conditions. It’ll feel as nice as it can when you’ve got temperatures well into the 90s.
Of course, low humidity means dry air, and that dry air is holding tight to Alabama. Most models even keep a lot of rain and thunderstorm activity out of Central Alabama through Memorial Day weekend. Stay tuned for more details on that forecast!
Tropical Update: It’s already that time of year again! The first storm of the 2021 hurricane season formed early this morning. Subtropical Storm Ana will be short-lived and stay out to sea, so it is not a threat to land. This is the 7th year in a row a named storm has formed before the official start of hurricane season (June 1st).
