Pedestrian dies after crash on I-85 in Macon County

ALEA said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m., four miles south of Auburn, when a 2018 Toyota Corolla, struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that was disabled in the roadway from a previous crash. After hitting the Chevrolet, the Toyato hit Joni Hubbard, 28, of Lanett, who had exited her 2008 Jeep Liberty, which was also involved in the previous crash. The Corolla then struck the Jeep.