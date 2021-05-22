Pedestrian dies after crash on I-85 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA said the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m., four miles south of Auburn, when a 2018 Toyota Corolla, struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze that was disabled in the roadway from a previous crash. After hitting the Chevrolet, the Toyato hit Joni Hubbard, 28, of Lanett, who had exited her 2008 Jeep Liberty, which was also involved in the previous crash. The Corolla then struck the Jeep.
According to ALEA, Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the wreck is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
