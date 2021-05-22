Randolph County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Randolph County Sherriff's Office searching for missing person (Source: Randolph County Sherriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall | May 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 7:07 PM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

61-year-old Myong Ja So is an Asian female and may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.

So was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Randolph County Road 16. She was wearing a long sleeve black under armor shirt, navy blue leggings, pink sandals and glasses.

Authorities say she may be travelling in a white 2007 Toyota Camry with AL tag 56BY786.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Myong Ja So, contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 256-357-2309.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.