Randolph County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
61-year-old Myong Ja So is an Asian female and may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement.
So was last seen around 12 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Randolph County Road 16. She was wearing a long sleeve black under armor shirt, navy blue leggings, pink sandals and glasses.
Authorities say she may be travelling in a white 2007 Toyota Camry with AL tag 56BY786.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Myong Ja So, contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 256-357-2309.
